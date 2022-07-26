Reston Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Reston Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 13.8% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $26,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after buying an additional 1,335,410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after buying an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after buying an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 314,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,723. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

