Reston Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 407,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,833,387. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

