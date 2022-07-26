Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 8.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $77.82 and last traded at $79.53. 96,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,731,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Roku Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

