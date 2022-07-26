Rollins Financial Buys 4,102 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rollins Financial lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 95,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 400,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,673. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.99.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.