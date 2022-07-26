Rollins Financial Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 102,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,531,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.80. The company had a trading volume of 317,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,896. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.84.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

