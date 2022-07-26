Rollins Financial Has $283,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Rollins Financial lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. 7,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,629. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.