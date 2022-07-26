Rollins Financial Has $537,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rollins Financial lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWM stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.98. 993,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,794,502. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.