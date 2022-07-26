Rollins Financial Makes New $244,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rollins Financial bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 253.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of STIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,306. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.87.

