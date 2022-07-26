Rollins Financial Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Rollins Financial reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rollins Financial owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,143.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.26. 2,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,004. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

