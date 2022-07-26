Rollins Financial Takes Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 125.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 466.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,771,000 after buying an additional 60,190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,834,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

NYSE KREF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,451. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 409.61 and a quick ratio of 409.61.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 80.37%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

