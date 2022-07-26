Rollins Financial Takes Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,397,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,587,000 after buying an additional 102,556 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,006,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,794,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,384. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.70.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.