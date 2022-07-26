Rollins Financial Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rollins Financial lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Rollins Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Rollins Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,716,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 72,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.50. 1,088,232 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.35. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

