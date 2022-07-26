Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,261 Shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 153.5% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

HAP stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.

