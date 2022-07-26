Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,571 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $41.84 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €59.00 ($60.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

