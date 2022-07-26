Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dover by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,874,000 after acquiring an additional 590,242 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Dover by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 640,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,330,000 after buying an additional 286,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after buying an additional 220,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 1.5 %

DOV opened at $126.67 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.31.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.