Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $760,000 in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point set a $26.50 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,635.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $116,219. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UMH opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $21.86.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

