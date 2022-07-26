Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $891,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

