Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €75.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays set a €69.50 ($70.92) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €44.79 ($45.70) on Friday. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a PE ratio of -9.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.89.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

