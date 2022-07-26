Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $60.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$115.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of NEM opened at $44.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Newmont by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Newmont by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.