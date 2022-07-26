Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
Featured Articles
