Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Featured Articles

