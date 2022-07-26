RTC Group (LON:RTC) Trading Up 2.3%

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.05 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.27). 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 30,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.26).

RTC Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.22 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.54.

About RTC Group

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

