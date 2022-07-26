S.C. Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 20,964 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.