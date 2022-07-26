S.C. Financial Services Inc. Has $302,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

USMV opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

