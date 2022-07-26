S.C. Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (NYSEARCA:WIZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:WIZ opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

