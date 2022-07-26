S.C. Financial Services Inc. Sells 291 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 539.7% during the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 175,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 148,332 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 506.1% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 361,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after buying an additional 301,562 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 162.7% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,853,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,186,000 after buying an additional 188,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 580.9% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $117.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

