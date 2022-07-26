S.C. Financial Services Inc. Sells 697 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in 3M by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 168,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in 3M by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in 3M by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $141.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.