S.C. Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,688,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.3 %

FNOV stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

