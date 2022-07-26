S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Price Target Cut to GBX 215 by Analysts at Numis Securities

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 450 ($5.42) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($7.71) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 550 ($6.63) to GBX 360 ($4.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 719.17 ($8.66).

Shares of LON:SFOR traded down GBX 4.40 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 114.20 ($1.38). 4,361,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 110.39 ($1.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 878 ($10.58). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 242.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 355.98. The company has a market cap of £635.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09.

In other S4 Capital news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £49,599 ($59,757.83).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

