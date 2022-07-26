SAFE2 (SAFE2) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017474 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00031662 BTC.
SAFE2 Profile
SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SAFE2
Receive News & Updates for SAFE2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.