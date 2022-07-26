Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $941,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

NYSE BA opened at $156.64 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average of $169.73. The firm has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

