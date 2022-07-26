Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,205,000 after buying an additional 317,232 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.63 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.