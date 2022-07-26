saffron.finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $64,833.00 (SFI)

saffron.finance (SFI) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 26th. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for $48.73 or 0.00233235 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, saffron.finance has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. saffron.finance has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $64,833.00 worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,900.32 or 1.00035437 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006221 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003533 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
saffron.finance Coin Profile
saffron.finance (CRYPTO:SFI) is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,983 coins. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance. saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_.
Buying and Selling saffron.finance
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as saffron.finance directly using U.S. dollars.
