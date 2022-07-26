Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Trading Down 7.7%

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 64,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Sanatana Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 21.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

Insider Activity at Sanatana Resources

In related news, Director Ian Barrowman Smith purchased 330,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$169,050. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 411,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,470.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Tirua copper-gold project covering an area of 282 square kilometers located in the Solomon Islands; and the Gold Rush project located in the Timmins Region of Ontario.

