Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $2,259,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.