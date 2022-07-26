Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1,498.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after buying an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after buying an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

