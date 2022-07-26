Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,801,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.45 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

