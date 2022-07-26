Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

