Savaria Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

SIS opened at C$13.07 on Tuesday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The company has a market cap of C$840.74 million and a P/E ratio of 65.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.91.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$183.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.30 million. Analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.78.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

