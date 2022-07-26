SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

SBFG stock opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 27,065 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 164,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About SB Financial Group

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

