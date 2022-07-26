Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,258,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,702,000 after buying an additional 419,391 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 307,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $36.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

