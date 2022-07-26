Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 322,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 85,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,191 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.