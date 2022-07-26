Scotiabank Cuts Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.71% from the stock’s previous close.

FSZ has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.93.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

TSE FSZ traded down C$0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 95,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of C$8.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$957.53 million and a PE ratio of 17.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.90.

Insider Transactions at Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$172.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$740,032.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

