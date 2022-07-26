Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GTBIF. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.10.

GTBIF opened at $10.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

