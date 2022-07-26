Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTBIF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 1.5 %
GTBIF stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
