Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GTBIF. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

GTBIF stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.89.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.20 million. Research analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

