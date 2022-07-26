SeaSpine (SPNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 29.09%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SeaSpine to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SeaSpine Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SeaSpine by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

