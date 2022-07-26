Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Volume Hits $2.36 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,216.08 or 1.00014983 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006127 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003669 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00127149 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00029853 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.
About Seele-N
Seele-N is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars.
