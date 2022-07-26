Seigniorage Shares Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $136,610.18 and $26,119.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017055 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001956 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031520 BTC.
About Seigniorage Shares
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com.
Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.