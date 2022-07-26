Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,599.00

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $141,660.17 and $16,599.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016900 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001946 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000309 BTC.
About Seigniorage Shares
Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol.
