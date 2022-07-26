Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Sendas Distribuidora to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,675. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 53.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $1,583,000.

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.