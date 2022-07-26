Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Sendas Distribuidora to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Sendas Distribuidora stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,675. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.
Sendas Distribuidora Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
