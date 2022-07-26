Sentinel Chain Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $102,648.78 and approximately $50,702.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,079.98 or 1.00006262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003641 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00126746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00029517 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Coin Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

